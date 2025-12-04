Mexican Lawmakers Pass a Proposal to Change Water Rights Governance
This initiative establishes rules for water use in production processes.
On Wednesday, the Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved the opinion issuing a new General Water Law and reforming the National Water Law. Promoted by President Claudia Sheinbaum, this initiative establishes rules for water use in production processes and guarantees water availability for the population.
The National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Labor (PT), and Green (PVEM) parties defended the reforms arguing that they combat hoarding and the black market. The State will be the regulator of water, with actions by municipal, state, and federal authorities.
The reform eliminates the transfer of water rights between private parties and mandates that unused concessions revert to the National Water Commission (Conagua). It establishes a National Water Registry and a catalog of water responsibility for concession holders and assignees.
During the parliamentary discussions of the reform, Laura Ballesteros, a legislator of the Citizens’ Movement Party (MC), called for water justice, noting that 20 million Mexicans lack access to water.
The text reads, “Although the right wing lies and tries to confuse the Mexican people, the Water Law doesn’t privatize: it brings order and stops the hoarders who made millions by taking water away from the people. They protect privileges; we defend rights.”
Francisco Pelayo, a legislator of the National Action Party (PAN), pointed out contradictions between Article 49 of the National Water Law, which regulates internal transfers within irrigation districts, and Article 22, which prohibits the transfer of water usage rights, arguing that the law creates legal ambiguity.
However, Oscar Bautista, a PVEM legislator, countered that Article 22 prevents transfers between private parties, while the amended Article 49 maintains the water-land link, providing certainty for producers.
The Water Resources Committee approved the ruling with 28 votes, amid protests from farmers who arrived in tractors and threatened a 48-hour blockade of the legislative building. Meanwhile, the Political Coordination Board postponed the discussion of reforms to the General Health Law until next week.
