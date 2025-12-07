SNAP Could End or Be Reduced for More Than 150,000 Massachusetts Residents. What Can the State Do?
Is increasing support to food banks enough?
By Mara Kardas-Nelson Globe Staff
December 7, 2025, 9:57 a.m.
Young farmers worked at the Gardening the Community farm in August. This organization and others are already facing impacts from federal cuts to USDA and SNAP. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
SPRINGFIELD — The farm store Gardening the Community sells locally-grown produce, eggs, and milk, with a special focus on making these items available to low-income residents. When food stamps were suspended during the federal government shutdown in early November, the store gave away eggs and milk for free.
The giveaways were enabled in part by a significant spike in donations, with food pantries and soup kitchens across the Commonwealth receiving a surge of support amid the unprecedented cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which more than one million Massachusetts residents rely on. In addition to private donations, the state released funds from the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program to support food banks across the state.
With the shutdown now over, SNAP payments have resumed. But thanks to new restrictions outlined in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which took effect Nov. 1, the governor’s office estimates that over 150,000 Massachusetts residents could see their SNAP reduced or cut. Governor Maura Healey has made clear that the state won’t foot the bill for people who may lose their benefits due to the federal changes. She’s calling for sustained donations to food pantries across the state to address worsening food insecurity. But advocates warn: That won’t be nearly enough.
Complicating the situation further are recent threats from the Trump administration, which said the federal government will withhold SNAP food aid from states that do not provide data on people receiving assistance, including their immigration status.
Healey visited the Springfield farm store in mid-November to thank staff for going the extra mile during the shutdown, praising “the whole network that we have of farmers and farms and food pantries and food banks. Nobody does it better than Massachusetts.”
Now, with the new federal changes, “the need continues,” she said. “Even though the federal government is back open, hunger is still an issue in our state. Hopefully, this has opened people’s eyes to the pervasiveness of hunger and will lead people to continue in sustained efforts to support food pantries and food banks.”
But food pantries and advocates are worried that support will wane as the SNAP suspension slips from the headlines.
“In moments of crisis, we’ve seen ... a massive uptick in donors,” said Zach Goldhammer, director of Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships at Cambridge Community Center, which runs a food pantry. “It happened in 2020, during COVID. It’s happening now. The question is whether it’s sustainable.” As the COVID pandemic waned, he said, so did food donations. “Now, I’m worried that will happen again.”
Advocates also warn that even with support, food pantries will not be able to make up for the loss in SNAP funding. Food pantries are often referred to as “emergency services,” even though many of the state’s 1 million food-insecure households regularly rely on them. They are more restrictive than food stamps: Whereas SNAP can be used on demand at grocery stores, food pantries have limited hours, locations, and food options. Due to significant demand, some food pantries limit visits to one or two per month.
“There is no amount of money, either in private philanthropy or in the state government to make up the amount of funding that the federal government is taking out of the system,” said Marty Martinez, CEO of United Way of Massachusetts Bay. By mid-November, half of the $6.8 million the United Way raised to respond to the SNAP suspension and SNAP cuts had already been given to organizations. And that number pales in comparison to the over $230 million the state gives out in SNAP benefits each month.
Then, last week, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said at a Cabinet meeting that federal action to withhold SNAP assistance from states that don’t provide data on program participants is looming. She said the cooperation is needed to root out fraud in the program. Democratic states have sued to block the requirement, saying they verify eligibility for SNAP beneficiaries and that they never share large swaths of sensitive program data with the federal government.
In an interview with the Globe, Healey said, “We know that we’re not going to be able to feed everybody using food pantries alone, because the amount of SNAP benefits that come into Massachusetts is so significant,” even as she encouraged, “give to these organizations.”
“For every one meal out of a food pantry,” she added, “there are eight meals provided by SNAP.”
Healey has been clear that the state will not use its more than $8 billion rainy-day fund to make up the difference. “It’s just not an option,” she told the Globe.
The new changes to SNAP will require states to pay for more of the program’s administrative and potentially benefits costs. And the state is set to lose billions in federal funding under the Trump administration. Federal cuts to health care, housing, energy, and other programs mean Massachusetts is facing competing demands with an increasingly tight budget.
“If the idea was that states can just step in where the federal government was, that’s impossible,” said Healey. “No state can do that in the long run.”
To consider how to respond to the SNAP cuts, Healey launched a statewide Anti-Hunger Task Force over the summer, made up of funders, food pantry operators, advocates, and food access nonprofits. During the government shutdown and the resulting SNAP suspensions, the task force focused on immediate emergency interventions.
Now they’re shifting back to how to address the changing, more restrictive requirements. The task force has been holding listening sessions across the state and is expected to provide recommendations on how the state can respond to the changes in January.
There are some relatively small but essential changes already underway. The Department of Transitional Assistance, which oversees the state’s SNAP program, is hiring dozens of new caseworkers to address a significant caseload and help people understand and respond to the new requirements.
That may help SNAP users navigate the new paperwork involved. But it won’t change the requirements themselves. These include requiring veterans and people experiencing homelessness to work, as well as increasing the age that SNAP recipients must work from 54 to 64.
“It’s pushing something that is impractical,” said Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, the CEO of Women’s Lunch Place, which serves meals to women experiencing homelessness in downtown Boston. “Think of trying to look for work or do work while you’re carrying all your belongings around with you all day and wondering where you’ll sleep that night. The new paperwork alone basically doubles the difficulty of the bureaucratic process.”
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
