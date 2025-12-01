At Caracas Rally, President Maduro Appoints New PSUV Politburo, Vows to Resist US Threats
December 1, 2025
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greeting his followers at the end of a massive demonstration of support in Caracas on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.
Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro closed a massive demonstration of supporters near Miraflores Palace in Caracas with a swearing-in ceremony for the new United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Political Bureau and the Bolivarian Integral Base Committees (CCBIs). He emphasized that “unity and peace reign in Venezuela,” despite 22 weeks of US imperialist threats that he said have served to perfect the civic-military-police union.
The president stated that neither this US “psychological terrorism” nor the Venezuelan far-right will ever divert the country from its historical struggle. “They have not taken us an inch off our path with their psychological terrorism… they can never take us off the path of building a sovereign nation,” he said.
He added that “these past 22 weeks have tested us, and the people of Venezuela have demonstrated their love for their country. If 22 weeks ago we loved Venezuela, today we love it infinitely and are prepared to continue defending it and leading it to a secure path of peace.”
“Twenty-two weeks well spent,” Maduro stated. “Twenty-two weeks where the people went to the military barracks and the military went to the communities. Twenty-two weeks where over 6,200,000 militiamen and women enlisted, were activated, and trained. My salute to the Bolivarian Militia, the people’s force.”
PSUV politburo
The new PSUV Political Bureau will be responsible for shaping and accelerating the new political and organizational process underway within the Bolivarian Revolution. The president explained it will give “shape and momentum to the new process that is being launched in the ruling party and that obeys the new organizational structure linked to the People’s Power.”
The Political Bureau is composed of Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodríguez, Héctor Rodríguez, Nahum Fernández, Pedro Infante, Francisco Ameliach, Cilia Flores, Gabriela Jiménez, Tania Díaz, Delcy Rodríguez, Carmen Meléndez, and Grecia Colmenares. It is comprised of six men and six women.
Maduro said he spoke with each member, and each has been assigned specific tasks. “I want this new Political Bureau to be based on the new Popular Constituent process of the Bolivarian Integral Base Committees, to continue building the national power of Venezuela,” he added, noting that in the Bolivarian Revolution, power is not in the hands of a single man.
“We are more than a party, more than a government, we are a great patriotic Bolivarian, pro-independence family… We are an immense sociopolitical force, an immense mass movement,” he stated. He noted that, with 237,000 Street Committees as a base, connected with millions of families and neighbors, “you are talking about an immense mass movement for and by the people.”
Defending the homeland
President Maduro stated the Venezuelan people have been “preparing to defend our land, our sovereignty, our dignity, and to guarantee future generations will have a free and sovereign homeland forever.”
“Twenty-two weeks where our glorious Bolivarian National Armed Force has demonstrated their indissoluble union with the people of Venezuela, their discipline, and their patriotic courage to defend every inch of Venezuelan land,” the president highlighted.
Maduro emphasized that since the beginning of the US aggression in the Caribbean, all sectors of the country have demonstrated unity, organization, and composure.
“For 22 weeks, we activated the popular constituent processes of teachers, workers, farmers, university students, and high school students. For 22 weeks, we strengthened the capacity of the 49,000 communal councils and the 5,336 communal circuits. On November 23, we held one of the most impactful popular consultations ever, where the people in their communities chose two projects proposed by themselves,” he said.
Advances in revolution
During his address, Maduro reflected on the political and social advances achieved during the revolutionary process.
He recalled that during the harshest period of the US economic blockade, the people were left without access to basic resources, and now they have a guaranteed supply of all products, which are also made in Venezuela. Such is the case with coffee, which has recently become an export commodity due to a 55% increase in annual production.
“You have heard me say in recent days, regarding national power, what is national power?… Venezuela’s people are building an indestructible, invincible national power for all time. The power of the new economy that has overcome the sanctions,” he added.
Faced with this new reality, the Venezuelan president specified that progress must continue in stabilizing the economy and defeating US imperialism.
The president stressed the need to “end divisionism, sectarianism, and any intrigue” and emphasized that it is time for work, unity, and harmonious reconciliation. “I want the highest awareness of the Bolivarian Integral Base Committees… this idea came from Ho Chi Minh, from the great Vietnam, and we have taken it to its highest expression. We must recognize how impressive it is to talk about 237,000 streets. It is the greatest political power that has ever been held,” he added.
New public dance
As social media fake news claims proliferate, saying President Maduro is living in a bunker, is not appearing in public due to alleged fear of being killed by the US military, or that top Chavista officials are fleeing to Cuba, Nicaragua, or Russia, Maduro has escalated by making statements in English or dancing in public. Analysts see this as deliberate actions to gain wider media coverage and counter this fake narrative.
At Monday’s massive demonstration, the Venezuelan president did not miss the opportunity to show a new dance move to a rap remix of his calls for peace in English that has become trendy in Venezuela.
Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff
No comments:
Post a Comment