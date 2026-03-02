ANC Joins Calls for Maximum Restraint Amid Middle East Tensions
2 March 2026 | 5:54
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026. Picture: FADEL SENNA / AFP.
The African National Congress (ANC) has joined calls for all countries involved in the ongoing tensions in the Middle East to exercise maximum restraint.
Over the past three days, airstrikes have taken place between Iran and Israel, with the United States (US) also heavily involved.
These airstrikes have resulted in Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, being killed.
In retaliation, Iran’s military has launched strikes targeting American bases across several countries in the region.
The conflict between Iran and Israel is now spilling over into neighbouring countries, with explosions heard across several Gulf states.
Reports indicate that Iranian forces have deployed drones targeting American military bases in Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The ANC said these developments demonstrate that conflicts threatening international peace cannot be resolved through military standoffs.
The party has stressed that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, meaningful negotiations, and a genuine commitment to coexistence.
Meanwhile, the South African government has echoed this view, warning that continued missile exchanges will only escalate tensions further.
