Iran's Resistance Continues as Planned Out by Sayyed Khamenei: Arafi
By Al Mayadeen English
Sheikh Alireza Arafi affirms that resistance policies remain unchanged during Iran's leadership transition.
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, a member of Iran's Interim Leadership Council, affirmed Monday that the country's resistance against US-Israeli aggression is proceeding according to the path laid out by Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
Speaking to Iranian state television, Arafi said Iran is navigating a "decisive phase," but stressed that the nation would prevail through unity and popular support.
"Without a doubt, the Iranian people will be victorious," he said, underscoring that the country's trajectory remains steady despite recent developments.
His remarks came a day after the Interim Leadership Council convened for its second meeting, following the announcement of its formation by Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
The council was established in accordance with Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, which outlines the procedure for transferring leadership responsibilities pending the selection of a successor by the Assembly of Experts.
Constitutional transition under Article 111
Under Article 111, in the event of the death, resignation, or dismissal of the Leader, the Assembly of Experts is tasked with appointing a successor as swiftly as possible.
Leadership duties are currently assumed by a temporary council composed of the president, the head of the judiciary, and a jurist from the Guardian Council elected by the Expediency Discernment Council.
The current Interim Leadership Council includes Sheikh Alireza Arafi, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Chief Justice Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei.
Larijani emphasized that constitutional mechanisms are proceeding without disruption, pledging national unity during the sensitive transitional period.
Arafi, a senior cleric born in 1959 in Meybod, has held prominent academic and administrative roles within the religious seminaries of Qom. He is also a member of the Assembly of Experts and was elected its Second Deputy Chairman in 2024.
