Hezbollah Bombs Northern 'Israel', Occupation Bombards Beirut, South
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces carried out extensive airstrikes targeting the southern suburb of Beirut and the country's south over a period of an hour, with the aggression affecting numerous areas in the densly populated neighborhoods without any prior warning.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that it launched a salvo of missiles and a swarm of drones at the Mishmar HaCarmel air defense site south of Haifa late Sunday into early Monday, stressing that the operation was in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei and in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Hezbollah said the strike targeted the Israeli occupation forces' air defense position near the occupied city of Haifa, framing the attack as a “legitimate defensive response” to repeated Israeli violations and assassinations.
The statement said the operation came “in defense of Lebanon and its people” and warned that continued Israeli aggression over the past 15 months would not go unanswered, stressing that the resistance reserves the right to respond “at the appropriate time and place.”
Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas of northern occupied Palestine early Tuesday, reaching as far as Haifa, the Carmel region, Safed, and Rosh Pina, amid conflicting Israeli assessments over the party responsible for the rocket fire.
Israeli media reported that sirens were first activated in the northern towns of Shlomi, Rosh HaNikra, and Shtula, before expanding to broader areas across the north. Alerts were later heard in Haifa and the Carmel area, and subsequently in Safed and Rosh Pina.
"Israel" bombs Beirut, Southern Lebanon
There are no reports regarding casualties so far.
