Iranian Drone Successfully Strikes US Embassy Compound in Kuwait
By Al Mayadeen English
Plumes of smoke were seen after a drone strike successfully targeted Washington's embassy compound in Kuwait, as Iran's retaliatory operations continue.
A drone strike targeted Washington's embassy compound in Kuwait, according to the New York Times, citing two anonymous US officials. Verified footage shows thick plumes of smoke rising from the vicinity of the compound.
At the same time, an AFP correspondent reported smoke billowing from the impact site in the embassy on Monday, following a fresh wave of Iranian strikes, marking the third consecutive day of operations carried out by Tehran against US-Israeli interests in the region, as part of its response to the ongoing aggression on Iran.
The US Embassy in Kuwait consequently issued a security alert urging the public to avoid the area, warning of the continued threat from missile and drone attacks, and advising American nationals to shelter in place, away from windows.
Three US fighterjets shot down in Kuwait
Meanwhile, US Central Command said three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were shot down, allegedly in "friendly fire", while supporting Operation Epic Rage over Kuwait. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense confirmed the incidents and reported no casualties.
Iranian state media, including IRNA, had initially reported that Iran’s air defense systems successfully downed a US F-15 fighter jet after it attempted to penetrate Iranian airspace. Iranian television further stated that the aircraft’s wreckage fell in the State of Kuwait due to the proximity of the engagement area to its borders.
Iran's armed forces have been targeting US military bases across the region in retaliation for the US-Israeli criminal aggression on its sovereignty and people. The Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait has come under significant attack, with Kuwaiti authorities reporting interceptions at dawn. Debris, however, ignited a fire at the West Doha power station, and falling fragments caused minor injuries to two workers at the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery.
