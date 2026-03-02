IRGC, Army Launch Fresh Waves of Missile Strikes Against Israeli, US Targets
Monday, 02 March 2026 11:20 AM
The IRGC announces that it has launched the tenth wave of missile strikes as part of Operation True Promise 4 in response to the ongoing aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army have announced the launch of fresh waves of massive missile strikes targeting strategic sites in the Israeli-occupied territories and US bases across the region.
The IRGC said in a statement on Monday that homegrown Kheybar missiles were deployed in the tenth wave of massive precision missile strikes deep inside the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise 4.
The statement stressed that the projectiles opened the gates of massive inferno to the usurping regime.
“Precision strikes on the regime’s administrative institutions in Tel Aviv, attacks against military and security installations in Haifa as well as areas in East al-Quds were among the objectives of the Iranian missile strikes,” the statement read.
It added, “We had earlier warned of plans to escalate attacks against enemy bases and the Israeli-occupied lands, and declared that sirens will never cease blurring across the occupied territories.”
The IRGC advised illegal residents of occupied lands to keep distance from military bases as well as security and administrative centers, and immediately depart from the territories.
Meanwhile, the Army said its missile units launched new attacks targeting US bases across the region on Monday.
In its statement, the Army announced that its land and naval missile units from various areas targeted the Ali al-Salem US airbase in Kuwait and enemy ships in the North Indian Ocean with the launch of 15 cruise missiles.
In its previous statement on Sunday evening, the Army announced that it targeted and downed ten advanced enemy drones in various parts of the country.
The total number of downed drones since the beginning of the war on Saturday has reached 22.
Iranian retaliatory attacks comes amid three days of aggression against the country, which has killed at least 555 people, including more than 145 children in a strike on an elementary school in Hormozgan Province in addition to Iranian officials, according to the Red Crescent Society.
The IRGC and the Army have targeted strategic sites in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US-operated bases across West Asia, including the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with key installations in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their role in supporting aggression against Iran.
