IRIB Chief Says Tehran Compound Hit for Third Time in Months; Broadcasts Continue
Monday, 02 March 2026 10:55 PM
Peyman Jebelli, the IRIB chief.
The head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Peyman Jebelli, has confirmed that parts of the organization’s central compound in Tehran were targeted in a fresh act of U.S.-Israeli aggression against the country.
Speaking in an interview with IRIB’s News Network, Jebelli said that broadcasts continue uninterrupted thanks to protective measures taken by the organization.
At the time of the interview, no casualties had been reported from the site.
According to Jebelli, this marks the third such attack in recent months, with the first strike occurred in June, followed by a second attack on Sunday that damaged sections of the IRIB facility.
Despite the latest strike, the IRIB chief emphasized that various measures have been implemented to protect infrastructure and ensure that broadcasting remains uninterrupted.
Jebelli stated that these repeated strikes prove the desperation of the aggressors, asserting that they view independent media as a primary threat to their psychological warfare against the Iranian people and their claims regarding internal division in Iran.
The regime’s actions show they do not want the truth to be seen, Jebelli remarked, adding that the targeting of a media headquarters is an attempt to silence a voice that challenges their narrative.
