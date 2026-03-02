Sudan’s Burhan Backs Gulf States After Iranian Strikes
2 March 2026
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani receives Abdel Fattah al Burhan in Doha on September 7, 2023
March 1, 2026 (KHARTOUM) — Sudan’s army chief and head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, held telephone calls on Monday with the leaders of Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait to pledge Khartoum’s support following a wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes across the region.
The diplomatic outreach follows a massive weekend offensive by Tehran, which targeted U.S. military bases and civilian infrastructure—including airports, hotels, and ports—across the Gulf. While regional air defences intercepted the majority of the projectiles, the escalation has pushed the Middle East toward a broader conflict.
In a statement, the Sovereignty Council said Burhan spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to convey that the Sudanese government and people stand with Doha against what he described as “Iranian aggression.” Burhan emphasized Sudan’s “unlimited solidarity” with Qatar and affirmed Doha’s right to defend its territorial sovereignty and citizens.
The Sudanese leader also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to assess the situation in Riyadh following the strikes. Burhan reiterated Sudan’s support for the kingdom’s stability, according to the council statement, which added that the Crown Prince expressed appreciation for Khartoum’s stance and praised the “advanced level” of bilateral relations.
The regional volatility follows a series of joint U.S. and Israeli air raids on targets inside Iran. Those strikes reportedly targeted the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed along with members of his family, triggering Tehran’s retaliatory barrage against U.S. allies and assets.
Beyond the Gulf, Iranian strikes also targeted Jordan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, while Iranian-aligned Iraqi militias launched attacks on the U.S. consulate in Erbil.
Burhan extended similar messages of support to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sabah Khaled al-Hamad َAl Sabah and King Abdullah II of Jordan, affirming Sudan’s “firm position” alongside its regional partners.
In Khartoum, Sudan’s Security and Defence Council – the country’s highest authority, which includes the prime minister and senior cabinet members – convened on Sunday to review the implications of the trilateral war between the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Following the meeting, Defence Minister Lieutenant General Hassan Dawoud Kabroun urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene to maintain international peace. He called for the international community to prioritize dialogue to halt the hostilities, which analysts warn could target critical oil infrastructure and continue for weeks.
