Iran's Leadership Council Holds Second Meeting, Vowing Continuity
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran’s Temporary Leadership Council holds second meeting, as officials vow continuity following US–Israeli aggression.
Iran’s Temporary Leadership Council convened its second meeting on Sunday, after Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani announced its formation to assume the responsibilities of the Iranian leader pending the selection of a successor.
Under Article 111 of the Iranian Constitution, in the event of the death, resignation, or dismissal of the Leader, the Assembly of Experts is required to take the necessary steps as swiftly as possible to appoint a successor.
Council member and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei affirmed that the body will carry out its duties fully during the transitional period, stressing that new commanders will immediately assume the positions of the martyred leaders, and that the “deceitful and treacherous enemy” will come to understand that the Iranian people will not surrender to terrorist and psychological measures.
Sitting on the council are Ejei, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Sheikh Alireza Arafi.
Formation after Sayyed Ali's martyrdom
The council was formed following the martyrdom of Iran's Leader, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes.
Iranian state television reported that the leader of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was martyred at his workplace while he was carrying out his duties in his office following the joint US-Israeli attacks in the early hours of Saturday.
According to Iranian state television, Sayyed Khamenei's martyrdom at his workplace once again refuted claims by "outlets linked to the Israeli regime and regional reactionary currents that the leader was in a secure and undisclosed location," affirming that he remained present on the frontlines of responsibility among his people.
