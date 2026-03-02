US-allied Fuel Tanker Attacked by Iran Still Burning in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC
Monday, 02 March 2026 7:32 PM
This handout photo released by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP)
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says a US-allied fuel tanker attacked in Iran’s retaliatory drone strikes is still burning in the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC said on Monday that the US-allied Athens Nova fuel tanker was hit by two Iranian drones, and it is still on fire in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
It also provided an update on Iran’s ongoing Operation True Promise 4, which was launched on Saturday in retaliation for the illegal US-Israeli aggression and the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a grave violation of the country’s sovereignty.
In the fourth phase of the operation in the maritime arena, the IRGC said its Navy conducted “decisive and purposeful” attacks by firing 26 offensive drones and five ballistic missiles at fixed and mobile targets of the hostile US army in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as in the three countries of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.
Iran
The American base "Arifjan" in Kuwait was hit by 12 drones in two stages, while the US Military Command and Control Center at the Manhad base in the UAE was targeted with six drones and five ballistic missiles, the IRGC said.
The remaining facilities of the US Navy in Bahrain were struck and destroyed by six drones.
The US and Israel waged the new criminal aggression on Iran some eight months after they launched unprovoked attacks on the country.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the terrorist strikes by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on the US bases in regional countries.
So far, at least 555 Iranian people have been killed in the terrorist US-Israeli airstrikes.
Iran says at least 560 American troops have been killed and wounded in its retaliatory strikes.
