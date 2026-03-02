First US Fighter Downed in Past 27 Years: Iran Armed Forces Hit F-15 Near Kuwait Border
Monday, 02 March 2026 11:30 AM
Iran Armed Forces shoot down US F-15 fighter jet near Kuwait border
Iranian Armed Forces have shot down an advanced US F-15 fighter jet near the border with Kuwait – the first downing of an American fighter jet in the past 27 years.
“An F-15 fighter jet [belonging] to the intruding US army which intended to attack the country has been targeted by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Defense and brought down,” Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defense Base said in a statement on Monday.
It added that the jet’s debris has been crashed in Kuwaiti soil.
Kuwait’s Defense Ministry on Monday confirmed the jet’s crash with its video footage widely being circulated in global media.
An American F-117 fighter jet was downed by former Yugoslavia during the Kosovo war some 27 years ago.
The IRGC announces the achievements of the latest waves of its Operation True Promise 4 in retaliation to the Israeli regime
No American fighter jet has been officially destroyed since then despite significant progress made in airplane technology.
Iranian retaliatory attacks comes amid three days of aggression against the country, which has killed at least 555 people, including more than 145 children in a strike on an elementary school in Hormozgan Province in addition to Iranian officials, according to the Red Crescent Society.
The IRGC and the Army have targeted strategic sites in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US-operated bases across West Asia, including the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with key installations in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their role in supporting aggression against Iran.
No comments:
Post a Comment