Iran Calls on IAEA to Condemn Fresh US-Israeli Attacks on Nuclear Site
Monday, 02 March 2026 2:53 PM
Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reza Najafi (File photo)
Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Reza Najafi, has urged the United Nations nuclear watchdog to condemn a recent attack by the United States and Israel on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz.
Najafi made the appeal during the IAEA’s quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria, on Monday.
He said Iran’s nuclear complex in the central city of Natanz had been targeted in US-Israeli attacks.
He said that condemning such attacks is an inherent responsibility of the IAEA Board of Governors, adding that failure to do so would further damage trust in the IAEA and undermine its credibility.
His remarks came as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi pushed back against reports that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been struck in the latest wave of US and Israeli attacks on the country.
“We have no indication that any of the nuclear installations ... have been damaged or hit,” Grossi said in a statement to the closed-door meeting of the 35-nation Board of Governors.
However, Grossi acknowledged after the meeting that an attack may have targeted Natanz, saying, “There might be something there, but not significant or comparable” to attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June.
The IAEA had also declined to condemn those earlier strikes, with Iranian officials saying the agency had applied double standards under pressure from Western countries.
“Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday,” Najafi told reporters on the sidelines of the Board of Governors meeting.
During the meeting, he said the IAEA’s failure to condemn the June 2025 attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites had emboldened the US and Israel to intensify their grave violations of international laws governing the protection of nuclear facilities.
