Iran Warns US Against Further Aggression After Responding to Attacks
By Al Mayadeen English
The US violated the ceasefire with Iran by attacking Iranian oil tankers and civilian areas near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a strong Iranian response.
Iran announced that the United States violated the ceasefire agreement by targeting Iranian oil tankers and civilian areas near the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Tehran would respond “forcefully” to any further attacks.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said US forces attacked an Iranian oil tanker moving from Iranian coastal waters near the city of Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz.
The spokesperson added that another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of al-Fujairah was also targeted. According to the Iranian military spokesperson, simultaneous US air attacks struck civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, “in cooperation with regional states.”
Swift Iranian response to US aggression
The spokesperson further stated that its armed forces responded immediately by attacking US military naval vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port city of Chabahar.
The spokesperson said Iranian forces inflicted “heavy losses” on the US naval units involved in the attacks.
Iran also warned that the United States and countries supporting it should understand that Tehran “will respond strongly and without the slightest hesitation with a crushing response to any aggression.”
US Navy vessels retreat
Iranian State TV, citing an informed military source, reported that Iranian retaliation forced the hostile forces to flee in retreat.
Concurrently, Tasnim News Agency reported that three American destroyers came under attack by missiles and drones launched by the Iranian navy near the Strait of Hormuz. They are now reportedly heading toward the Sea of Oman.
Israeli Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal reported that three US destroyers came under Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media also reported that an area near the Taheri dock in Sirik was targeted in an attack.
According to sources cited by Tasnim News Agency, multiple sounds heard before 11:30 pm (local time) were linked to Iranian naval forces confronting US military vessels in the region. The sources added that reports had emerged of an explosion near the Taheri dock area in Sirik.
Iranian state television later reported that no civilian deaths had been recorded following the attacks on coastal and port areas in Hormozgan Province.
IRGC Navy missiles, drones used against US destroyers
The command Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) stated that, following a US ceasefire violation and an attack on an Iranian oil tanker near Jask, Iranian naval forces launched a “large-scale and precise joint operation” against US destroyers approaching the Strait of Hormuz.
The statement said the operation involved ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and explosive-laden drones targeting US naval vessels.
According to the IRGC Navy, intelligence assessments indicated that US forces suffered heavy losses, while three US naval vessels withdrew rapidly from the Strait of Hormuz area.
CENTCOM says US forces intercepted Iranian attacks
In response, United States Central Command said US forces intercepted what it described as “unprovoked Iranian attacks” while US Navy destroyers were transiting the Strait of Hormuz toward the Gulf of Oman on May 7.
CENTCOM stated that Iranian forces launched missiles, drones, and small boats during the passage of the US vessels. The US command claimed that none of the American vessels sustained damage or casualties.
According to CENTCOM, US forces neutralized incoming threats and struck Iranian military facilities allegedly linked to the attacks, including missile and drone launch sites, command and control centers, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance nodes.
CENTCOM further stated that the United States “does not seek escalation” but remains prepared to protect US personnel and forces in the region.
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