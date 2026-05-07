Thursday, May 07, 2026

Public Appeal to African Heads of State for Continental Unity, Justice and the Immediate End of Xenophobic Violence 

By Serwaah Bonsu 

May 7, 2026

The ongoing xenophobic and Afrophobic violence occurring within parts of the African  continent must come to an immediate and permanent end because it threatens the very  foundation of African unity, peace, security, constitutional democracy, and continental  progress. 

Africa cannot successfully pursue regional integration, economic development, diplomatic  cooperation, and collective prosperity while fellow Africans are subjected to violence,  humiliation, displacement, and fear within their own continent merely because of  nationality or migration status. The continued assault, public degradation, looting, and  unlawful targeting of African migrants undermine the principles of Pan-Africanism and  weaken the vision of a united Africa founded upon dignity, solidarity, equality, and mutual  respect. 

Most concerning are the reported incidents involving the public beating and humiliation of  African women, including acts in which women have allegedly been stripped naked in  public spaces. Such actions constitute profound violations of human dignity, gender  protections, constitutional rights, and internationally recognized human rights standards.  These acts must never become normalized within African societies. 

I firmly believe that His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, His Excellency  President Ibrahim Traoré, and all African Presidents and Heads of State possess both the  constitutional authority and moral obligation to unite collectively and decisively in ensuring  that every person responsible for these unlawful acts is identified, arrested, prosecuted,  and held accountable under the full force of the law. 

Justice is essential not only for the victims and affected communities, but also for the  preservation of public trust in constitutional governance, judicial systems, and democratic  institutions across Africa. Failure to prosecute perpetrators may create a dangerous  culture of impunity capable of encouraging future violence, vigilantism, ethnic hatred, and  social instability. 

Consequently, African governments, the , ECOWAS, SADC, regional courts, law  enforcement agencies, and continental human rights institutions must work together to  utilize every available constitutional, judicial, diplomatic, and legal mechanism necessary  to ensure accountability and long-term prevention. 

Immediate and coordinated legal action is necessary for the following reasons: To restore justice and dignity for victims of violence and humiliation;

To prevent future occurrences of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks; To reinforce the authority of constitutional law and judicial accountability; To discourage mob violence, unlawful vigilantism, and hate-based crimes; To preserve continental peace, security, and regional stability; 

To strengthen Pan-African solidarity and African unity; 

To ensure that no African citizen lives in fear within Africa because of nationality, ethnicity,  or migration status. 

Africa’s historical liberation movements were built upon unity, collective resistance, and  mutual protection among African peoples. The sacrifices of past African leaders and  freedom fighters were intended to establish a continent governed by justice, equality,  peace, and human dignity—not hatred, violence, and division among Africans themselves. 

I therefore respectfully urge President John Dramani Mahama, President Ibrahim Traoré, all  African presidents, judicial authorities, and regional institutions to take decisive and lawful  action to bring all perpetrators to justice and to establish stronger continental safeguards  capable of preventing the recurrence of xenophobic violence throughout Africa. 

The future peace, moral credibility, and stability of Africa depend upon the willingness of its  leaders to defend human dignity, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights of all African  peoples without discrimination. 

Justice must prevail over violence. Unity must prevail over division. And peace must prevail  over hatred. 

“An injury to one African is an injury to Africa itself.” 

Respectfully Submitted, 

Serwaah Bonsu 

Independent Public Advocate 

May 07, 2026

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