Iron Dome Platform Destroyed in Hezbollah Strike
By Al Mayadeen English
7 May 2026 23:27
Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance carried out coordinated strikes on Israeli forces and military assets along the border, including destroying an Iron Dome platform and hitting a Merkava tank, as "Israel" acknowledged rising casualties exceeding 900 on the northern front.
Lebanon’s Islamic Resistance announced on Thursday a series of operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and military assets along the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in response to continued ceasefire violations and ongoing attacks on Lebanese territory.
In a statement, the resistance said it destroyed a newly deployed Iron Dome platform near the Jall al-Allam military site using a loitering attack drone, marking a direct hit on the occupation’s air defense systems.
Resistance drones also targeted gatherings of occupation soldiers at the Alaman-Qusayr triangle and at Khillet al-Raj in the town of Deir Seryan in southern Lebanon. In a separate operation, artillery shelling struck additional troop gatherings at Khillet al-Raj toward the river area.
Direct hit on Merkava tank
Earlier in the day, resistance fighters carried out a precision strike on a Merkava tank in the town of Bint Jbeil using a loitering drone, achieving a confirmed hit. As occupation forces moved in to recover the damaged tank, their vehicles were also targeted with artillery fire, compounding the losses.
The resistance affirmed that its operations remain focused on confronting occupation forces at the border, targeting troop gatherings and military vehicles, and carrying out ambushes against Israeli soldiers as part of its ongoing defense of Lebanon and its people.
The escalation comes as Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire and truce, carrying out attacks on civilians, homes, and medical teams across southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties and injuries.
Occupation acknowledges mounting losses
In a parallel development, Israeli forces admitted that the number of their wounded soldiers on the northern front has surpassed 900, according to an updated figure published on their official website.
The data shows total injuries have reached 910, an increase of 175 compared to previous figures. The breakdown includes 743 minor injuries, 114 moderate cases, and 52 severe injuries, as fighting continues under what the occupation calls Operation “Roar of the Lion.”
The rising toll points to the sustained pressure faced by occupation forces as resistance operations continue across the northern front.
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