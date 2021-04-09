9th Anniversary of Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un’s Assumption of Top Posts of the Party and State Celebrated
People across the country significantly celebrated the 9th anniversary of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un’s assumption of the top posts of the Party and the state.
On this significant occasion, visual aids carrying such letters as "The Fortune of Kim Il Sung's Nation, Kim Jong Il's Korea" and "A Revolutionary, Auspicious Event" were displayed in different parts of Pyongyang with beautiful flowers in full bloom on the streets, adding festive mood.
Central art squads and itinerant art squads and art circles in Pyongyang gave open-air performances in different parts of the city.
Itinerant art squads and art circles of various factories and districts, including the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill and Mangyongdae and Taesong districts, gave colourful celebration performances in front of the Pyongyang Grand Theatre, Pyongyang Circus Theatre, Ryomyonggori Cinema and public places in the city.
Similar performances were also given in North and South Phyongan, South Hwanghae, Jagang, Kangwon, South Hamgyong and other provinces.
