Interview That Ended without Any Questions Asked
One day during the Fatherland Liberation War (June 25, 1950-July 27, 1953), a foreign journalist resident in Korea visited the Supreme Headquarters of the Korean People’s Army to hold an interview with Supreme Commander Kim Il Sung.
His chief concern was the Supreme Commander’s view of the future development of the war at the critical juncture when the US army was launching its large-scale “New Offensive.”
He was led to the Supreme Commander’s office. As he entered, he was surprised by the scene that met his eyes.
Kim Il Sung was looking down at something on a table to one side of the wide room, and standing beside him was a soldier speaking to him.
The guide told the foreigner in a whisper that the Supreme Commander was checking the results of the soldier’s studying.
The journalist could not understand what he had heard.
The guide said that he was helping the soldiers who had been chosen to study abroad for postwar reconstruction.
The journalist was even more surprised at these words.
The Supreme Commander must be certain of victory in the war.
He sneaked out of the room.
The Korean officer followed him, and asked him why.
“It’s all right. That’s all I need to know. ‘Korea has won the showdown of belief; Kim Il Sung is working out a design for postwar reconstruction’–this will be the title of my article.”
2021-04-13
No comments:
Post a Comment