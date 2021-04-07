Burhan Holds Meeting with Sudanese Army Senior Officers
Al-Murhan briefs senior army officers about the situation in Sudan on 6 April 2021 (ST photo)
April 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) held a meeting with the army senior officers on Tuesday.
SAF Military Media said al-Burhan during the meeting which was attended by the army chief of staff and his deputies briefed the army officers about the situation in the country.
The briefing was held inside the Sudanese army headquarters in Khartoum and gathered dedicated to SAF major generals and brigadier generals.
Al-Burhan recently spoke about military build-up by the Ethiopian army inside the Sudanese international borders.
Also, the Ethiopian army backed-militias continue cross border attacks against the Sudanese troops and farmers.
However, the statement did not make mention to any foreign threat but said his speech dealt with the "political and military situations" in Sudan.
The meeting also comes after the signing of a declaration of principles with the SPLM-N al-Hilu related to the sensitive separation between the state and religion.
In addition, reports from Darfur say the holdout group SLM-AW led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur takes advantage of the current truce to recruit and introduce weapons to the mountainous area of Jebel Marra.
(ST)
