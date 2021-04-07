Sudanese Cabinet Approves Repeal of Israel Boycott Law
Israeli PM Netanyahu shakes hands with the only Sudanese diplomat who accompanied al-Burhan to Uganda on 3 February 2020 (ST photo)
April 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese cabinet scrapped a law banning diplomatic and economic relations with Israel, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
The abolishment of the 1958 boycott law against Israel will come into effect after its approval by the joint meeting of the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council, said a statement released after the cabinet meeting.
The statement further affirmed that Sudan’s firm stance towards the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution.
On 7 January 2021, Sudan joined the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, which have ushered rapprochements between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.
The ruling coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change had voiced its opposition to the rapprochement with Israel which was initiated by the head of the Sovereign Council Abed Fattah al-Burhan during a meeting in Uganda on 3 February.
The normalisation however remains supported by a large portion of the people despite the opposition of Islamist and some left parties.
Other forces such as the National Umma Party say the process must be approved by the transitional parliament.
(ST)
