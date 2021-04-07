South Sudan’s Kiir Vows to Prioritize Fight against Hunger
April 1, 2021 (BOR) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has said his government will prioritize the fight against hunger across the young nation.
The South Sudanese leader made the remarks while addressing citizens during his visit to the Jonglei state capital, Bor on Thursday.
The situation remains dire across the country as almost 7 million people or 60 percent of the population are struggling to find enough food each day, aid agencies say.
“The president and his accompanying delegation visited the IDPs [internally displaced persons] in Mongalla payam and other camps along Juba-Bor road and keenly listened to their problems and demands,” the presidency said on Thursday.
Kiir also inspected the ongoing construction of the project on the Juba-Bor highway and commended the progress so far made on it.
For his part, senior presidential advisor, Kuol Manyang Juuk said the president is tirelessly committed to deliver services to the population.
He advised citizens not to listen to activists intending to divide the country, while urging the people of Greater Jonglei state to unite and support the president in the implementation of the peace deal.
The governor of Jonglei state, Denay Jok Chagor assured the South Sudanese leader that citizens fully support the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).
South Sudan has been struggling to recover from five years of a civil war that killed almost 400,000 people, according to reports. A coalition government formed in February last year between President Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar is implementing a peace agreement that is behind schedule, while deadly violence continues in parts of the country.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment