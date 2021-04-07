Sudan, South Sudan Affirm Cooperation in Oil Sector
April 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan and South Sudan have affirmed the deep rooted relations between the two countries and importance of joint cooperation in the field of the oil sector.
This was reached during a joint meeting held Monday in Khartoum between the Sudanese Minister of Energy and Oil, Eng. Gadain Ali Ebaid and his South Sudanese counterpart, Puot Kang.
Ali Ebaid, SUNA reported on its website, underscored that the oil sector represents a priority for the people of the two countries.
He vowed more efforts in cooperation between the two countries in the oil sector.
In September 2020, Sudan and South Sudan signed a draft agreement to develop oil cooperation between the two countries.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment