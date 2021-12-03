Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Nov. 27, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Nov. 27, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/27 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program highlights our regular PANW report with dispatches on the South African government claiming that it is being punished for its scientific discovery of the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus; Ethiopia is continuing to mobilize its people in defense of the state against attacks by United States backed rebels; the African Union Peace and Security Council is sending a delegation to Sudan to discuss the political future of the country; and in Burkina Faso police used tear gas against demonstrators protesting the military role of France in West Africa.
In the second hour we take up the emergence of the Omicron variant and its impact on Southern Africa and the world.
We will hear a briefing as well from the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Finally, we will review important issues impacting Africa and the international community.
