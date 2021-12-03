Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Nov. 28, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the repudiation of western countries by states in Southern Africa over a blanket travel ban issued after the identification of the Omicron variant of COVID-19; Ethiopia is accusing the United States media of misrepresenting the political and security situation inside the Horn of Africa state; Sudan is claiming that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces has launched an attack in the border areas of its territory; and a film project in West Africa is examining the experiences of migrants in recent years.
In the second hour we listen to the official response of the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the detection of Omicron and the travel bans imposed on the entire region.
We then review some of the most pressing and burning issues impacting the African continent.
Finally, we look back on the legacy of the late Cuban President Fidel Castro on the fifth anniversary of his transition.
We will listen to two rare archival audio files on the Bay of Pigs fiasco of 1961 and an interview with the Cuban premier in 1963.
