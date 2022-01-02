Sunday, January 02, 2022

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Press TV News Review: A Political Stalemate in Somalia Halts Elections

Watch this worldwide satellite network television segment News Review featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire. 

To view this segment, go to this link: Somalia's PM accuses president of 'coup attempt' after suspension over corruption allegation | Urmedium

Azikiwe discusses the current political stalemate in the Horn of Africa state of Somalia and the role of the United States in the continuing dependency and underdevelopment of the geo-strategically located and resource-rich country. 

The report aired live on Mon. Dec. 27, 2021.

