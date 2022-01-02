Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Dec. 26, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Dec. 26, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program, go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the announcement by the Ethiopian government that it has arrested suspects in a plot to destabilize the Horn of Africa state; there were more than one hundred people injured during recent protests in the Republic of Sudan which demanded an immediate transition to civilian democratic rule; Mozambique civilians are requesting additional support from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the fight to end the insurgency in Cabo Delgado; and South African Anglican Bishop-emeritus, Desmond Tutu, has died in the Republic of South Africa.
In the second hour we look back on two major stories of 2021: the centenary of the Tulsa Massacre and the attempts to destabilize the government of Ethiopia.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place on the African continent."
