Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV News Review: COVID-19 and Vaccine Inequality
Watch this worldwide satellite television network News Review segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing a recent International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) statement saying that the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is stark evidence of vaccine inequality around the world.
To view this segment, go to the following URL: Sudanese once again hit streets to denounce last month's military takeover | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe is joined in the segment by Medical Ethicist Harriet Washington, author of the pioneering study entitled "Medical Apartheid." The program aired live on Fri. Dec. 3, 2021.
