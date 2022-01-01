Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Dec. 4, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Dec. 4, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast on Apple Podcasts
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the claims by the Ethioipian government that it is making advances against the TPLF rebels; Sudanese mass organizations are continuing to reject calls from the outside of the country to accept a deal between the restored Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and military coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan; Egypt is reporting on the activities surrounding the opening of the Luxor Museum; and France is attempting fortify its relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the status of the pandemic on the continent.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place in Africa and globally.
No comments:
Post a Comment