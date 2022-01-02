Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV Spotlight: United States Proxy War in Yemen Continues
Watch this interview over worldwide satellite television network news program called "Spotlight" featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the nearly seven years war in Yemen.
To view this interview just go to the following link: Yemeni forces take control of key positions on border with Saudi Arabia | Urmedium
The United States and its allies in the region are waging a war against the Popular Committees which have sought the liberation of the entire country, the most underdeveloped in West Asia.
The segment aired live on Thurs. Dec. 16, 2021.
