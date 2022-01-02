Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Dec. 18, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Dec. 18, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the program go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the recent visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Turkey amid efforts to contain a rebel insurgency attacking the Horn of Africa state; Sudanese Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) were tear gassed at their first public meeting held since the recent military coup; Zimbabwe has issued directives on new identity documents including passports; and two French nationals have been arrested in connection with an attempted coup in Madagascar.
In the second hour we look at the life, times and contributions of recently transitioned political prisoner and revolutionary activist Russell Maroon Shoatz through excerpts of a book he published several years ago.
Finally, we examine some of the most pressing and burning issues taking place in Africa and the world.
No comments:
Post a Comment