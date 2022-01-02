Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Vaccines Inequality Continues amid Pandemic
Watch this worldwide satellite television network program entitled News Review featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the growing vaccine inequality internationally.
To view this interview, go to the following link: Vaccine Inequality: Not enough jabs in developing countries | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe notes that the phenomenon of structural deficiencies in developing states can severely hamper distribution.
This combined with the unequal access to vaccines and other medicines will only serve to prolong the pandemic. The segment aired live on Wed. Dec. 22, 2021.
