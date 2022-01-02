Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Dec. 25, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Dec. 25, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode, go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the statement by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the military decision to not enter the Tigray province of the Horn of Africa state; mass organizations continue to demonstrate for democracy in the Republic of Sudan; there was a bomb explosion at a restaurant in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the travel ban imposed by the United States against eight Southern African nations will be lifted by the end of the year. In the second hour we look further into the situation in Ethiopia with briefings and analysis from government officials and journalists.
Finally, we listen to a briefing from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General, Dr. John Nkengasong, on the public health situation on the continent.
