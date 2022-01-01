Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaks at Webinar on Africa-China Relations
Watch this presentation by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, at a webinar presenting various views on the nature and character of Africa-China relations.
The link to Azikiwe's talk can be found at the following URL: Africa-China Relations: Abayomi Azikiwe - YouTube
Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, was one of the panelists. The event was organized by the International Manifesto Group and the Group for Research and Initiatives for the Liberation of Africa (GRILA).
Participants were from various countries including China, Canada and the United States.
Abayomi Azikiwe spoke on the recently held 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Forum on China and Africa Relations (FOCAC) held in Senegal; the November visit of U.S. Secretary State visit to three African states; the differing views on democracy within the People's Republic of China and the U.S.; along with the notion of international solidarity in regard to Africa and China.
The webinar was held on Sun. Dec. 12, 2021 and was streamed live throughout the globe.
