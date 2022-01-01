Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Dec. 12, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Dec. 12, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast | Listen Notes
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Ethiopian government's announcement that it is inviting international human rights organizations to visit the Amhara and Afar provinces of the Horn of Africa state; Sudan has denied involvement in supporting the armed opposition groups in Ethiopia; Libya says it is prepared to hold elections at the end of this month in the troubled North African state; and Egypt has unearthed historic sites which shed light on the ancient history of the country.
In the second hour we examine the current situation in Ethiopia with interviews on the character of the opposition and the advances being made by the government on the battlefront.
Finally, we review some of the important issues impacting Africa and the world.
