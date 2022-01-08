Delisting Ethiopia from AGOA Harms U.S. Horn Ties: AEPAC
January 8, 2022
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA – American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) expressed that U.S.’ act of delisting Ethiopia from AGOA would lead American businesses like shoes and leather as well as coffee into a state of bankruptcy and negatively affects its long ties with Horn of Africa.
Having a stay with BBC English, AEPAC Spokesperson, Wassy Tesfa said that the committee has launched a petition to urge the U.S. government revisit its decision and if they delist Ethiopia from AGOA, it will be detrimental to the lives of many women especially young women, because there are about 200,000 people employed and being direct beneficiaries of AGOA.
She further stated that American businesses will also suffer from business hurdles as a lot of clothes like leather shoes are made in Ethiopia by these young women.
She also noted that women and business sufferings is the economical part of the decision and it does also have impact on the global relationship. “The global influence that the U.S. has had in the Horn of Africa will seriously compromise as it is working to weaken the Horn through delisting Ethiopia from AGOA. In so doing, America is spoiling its age old relationship with its best east African ally—Ethiopia.”
It is to be recalled that the U.S. has barred the country like Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali from accessing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) benefit very recently.
The Ethiopian Herald January 8/202
No comments:
Post a Comment