Panelists Underscore Teaching of History for Common Good
January 8, 2022
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – Panel discussion participants underscored that since exacerbating disputes over history can never reverse deeds in the past, Ethiopians have to focus on teaching history for common good thereby lifting Ethiopia out of poverty it finds itself in.
Participants at a panel discussion, organized by Ministry of Peace in collaboration with Addis Ababa University, told local media that as there is no point in arguing over history, Ethiopians need to focus on how they can make their future better by avoiding the wrongdoings happened in the past.
Historian and Author Emeritus Professor Bahru Zewde said that there may be differences in the interpretation of history. “But differences do not need to be exaggerated,” he added.
He also stated that there are differences in the interpretation of history not only in Ethiopia but also in other countries of the world; however, there is consensus on common issues in these countries. “We [Ethiopians] need to be able to agree at least on certain and common issues,” the historian indicated.
He said, “We have a great responsibility to grow our country and lift it out of poverty, so we need to focus on the things that unite us instead of arguing over history as doing so hinders the growth and development of the country.”
Addis Ababa University Center for African and Oriental Studies Assistant Professor Samuel Tefera (PhD) said that, in Ethiopia, there were trends of using history for political gain and cheap popularity by forgetting the main image. “This shows that the involvement of historians was very low.”
He also explained that the role of historians is crucial to national consensus. Involving historians in forums that can lead to national consensus plays an important role in clearing up confusion in the interpretation of history.
Peace State Minister Taye Dendea on his part noted that many problems are caused by a lack of awareness and misunderstandings or misinterpretations of history.
Disputes over history cannot correct or reverse the wrongdoing of the past, he said, adding that since the past cannot be reversed, it is important to decide not to quarrel and fight today because of history; instead it is time to a unified nation accommodating all peacefully and fairly.
