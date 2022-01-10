Gen. Berhanu Becomes Ethiopia’s First Field Marshal
January 9, 2022
• 100 top ENDF members’ ranks promoted
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) Chief of Staff, Gen. Berhanu Jula, was awarded the rank of Field Marshal in a ceremony held yesterday.
He has become the first Ethiopian officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
During the ceremony, other senior military officers were also given promotion in honor of their distinguished achievement at the warfront.
Accordingly, four military officers were promoted to the rank of Generals, 14 officers to the rank of Lieutenant Generals, 24 officers to the rank of Major Generals, and 58 officers to the rank of Brigadier Generals.
President Sahle-Work Zewde awarded the ranks to the officers nominated by Abiy Ahmed, Commander-in-Chief of ENDF.
“The matured leadership of top military personnel helped curtail the imminent danger that was facing Ethiopia.”
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed presided over the Ethiopian National Defense Forces rank promotion ceremony in the presence of senior government officials.
