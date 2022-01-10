UN Welcomes Ethiopia’s Decision to Free Prisoners
January 9, 2022
ADDIS ABABA – The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed Ethiopian government’s move of releasing some prisoners having terminated the lawsuits of these individuals.
In his twitter page, Guterres stated yesterday that: “I welcome today’s release from prison in Ethiopia of numerous detainees including key opposition figures. I will remain actively engaged in assisting Ethiopia to bring an end to the fighting and to restore peace and stability.”
It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia recently announced that it would release some prisoners dropping their lawsuits in order to create a better political environment for the successful conduct of an inclusive national dialogue.
The termination of the lawsuits included those detained for committing offenses earlier and the ones arrested in connection with the recent war.
The government reached the decision with the objective of resolving the problems of Ethiopia peacefully and sustainably by avoiding destruction and vindictiveness through national dialogue.
According to the Government Communication Service, the current government is working to address the age-old political challenges of the country through inclusive national dialogue establishing an independent National Dialogue Commission.
It was learnt that the government has released Sebhat Nega, Kidusan Nega, Abay Woldu, Abadi Zemu, Mulu Gebre Egziabher, Kiros Hagos, Jawar Mohammed and others accused in same file as well as Eskinder Nega and others accused in same file for the sake of maintaining multinational unity and peace.
