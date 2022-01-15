Japan’s Scheme for Reinvasion
Japan took another step toward the realization of its wild ambition for becoming a military giant.
At a security hearing on December 20 last year, the Liberal Democratic Party discussed the issues of making draft amendments to the “state security strategy,” the “defense guidelines” and the “midterm defense capability buildup outline,” which are called the pivot of its diplomatic and security policies, before submitting them to the government by May this year, and of adopting a new national “defense strategy.”
Meanwhile, the Japanese authorities opened to the press that at least 800 million US$ would be included in the draft budget for 2022 as funds for developing fighters for the Air “Self-Defense Force.”
As is well-known, Japan has long left no stone unturned to pave the path for engaging in war and launching reinvasion by removing the obstacles to its free overseas military moves.
Under the pretext of coping with someone’s “threat,” it has constantly revised and updated the “defense guidelines” and the “midterm defense capability buildup outline” to definitely turn the SDF, specified as a group for “exclusive defense” by the international order and the constitution, into an offensive force of aggression.
Notably in December 2013, under the cloak of making a positive contribution to the global peace and stability, it announced the first “state security strategy” based on the idea of “proactive pacifism” that “Japan should develop its ability and role in terms of security, free from the shackles of its being incapable of waging war,” thus fueling its moves for militarism and reinvasion.
Its current introduction of cutting-edge war equipment for a preemptive attack which cannot be explained to be for “defense” and the SDF’s frequent overseas advance would be unthinkable without the militarist maniacs’ criminal policymaking and law amendments.
Nevertheless, the Japanese reactionaries are mulling newly stipulating the possession of the “ability to attack enemy bases” in the “state security strategy” and even dreaming of drawing up the state “defense strategy.”
All these facts prove that their militaristic moves for laying a legal, military springboard for realizing Japan’s wild ambition for overseas invasion have reached an extremely dangerous phase.
It is a matter of time for the rapidly buoyed Japan to repeat its past crime of plunging the people in the region into distress.
Mankind never wants the bloodstained “flag of the rising sun” to flutter again in the world.
If Japan, preoccupied with the criminal ambition for reinvasion, dares disregard the demand and desire of mankind and the international community, it will not escape the miserable fate of destruction.
KCNA
2022-01-07
