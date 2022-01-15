Test-fire of Hypersonic Missile Inspected
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, watched the test-fire of hypersonic missile conducted by the Academy of Defence Science on January 11.
He was accompanied by Jo Yong Won, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary for Organizational Affairs of the WPK Central Committee, deputy-directors of departments concerned of the Party Central Committee and leading officials in the defence science sector.
The 8th Congress of the WPK set forth a strategic task of developing the hypersonic missile sector on a preferential basis for the sector of the national defence scientific research in order to bolster up the country’s war deterrent, and the Party Central Committee has powerfully led the whole course of developing the hypersonic weapon system for implementing the task.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was briefed on the hypersonic missile weapon system by the president of the Academy of Defence Science before the test-fire.
The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of the overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system.
Toward daybreak, the Juche weapon representing the power of the DPRK roared to soar into the sky, brightening the dawning sky and leaving behind it a column of fire, under the supervision of Kim Jong Un.
After its release from the missile, the hypersonic glide vehicle made a gliding re-jump from the 600 km area before making a 240 km corkscrew manoeuvring from the initial launch azimuth to the target azimuth and hitting the set target in the waters 1 000 km off.
The superior manoeuvrability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was verified more strikingly through the final test-fire.
Kim Jong Un highly appreciated the practical achievements made by the scientists, technicians and officials of the missile research sector and by the Party organizations concerned that brought a great success in the sector of developing hypersonic weapon which is of the most important strategic significance in the five core tasks of the five-year plan for building up the national defence capability set forth at the 8th WPK Congress. He gave special thanks on behalf of the Party Central Committee to them.
Stressing the need to further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country’s strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity and further modernize the army, he encouraged the national defence scientific research sector to continuously make admirable successes in the historic sacred cause for remarkably increasing the war deterrent of the country, true to the Party’s strategic policy of national defence development and strategic guidelines.
That day, he called the core members in the hypersonic weapon research and development sector to the office building of the Party Central Committee and warmly congratulated them. He had a photo session with them, expressing his great expectation and conviction that they would help bolster the war deterrent of the country with their continued ultra-modern scientific research achievements for national defence and reliably guarantee the sovereignty and security of the state.
