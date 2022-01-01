Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Dec. 5, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
To hear the podcast of this episode, go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast | Listen Notes
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the calls by the Ethiopian government for the United States embassy in Addis Ababa to halt the misinformation being spread about the Horn of Africa state; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that there is not a new surge in hospitalizations in recent days inside the country due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19; U.S. infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Faucci has given an update on the public heallth situation; and the military junta in the Republic of Sudan has banned travel for a leading figure of the Popular Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).
In the second hour we examine some of the attacks being made on the 1619 Project founded by Nikole Hannah-Jones. Also, the South African Communist Party (SACP) has delivered a briefing on its recently held Central Committee plenary. Finally, we review some of the pressing and burning issues taking place in Africa and around the world.
