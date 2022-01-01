Abayomi Azikiwe Interviewed by Ray Napoli on Pan-Africanism and the Global Crisis
Conversation with the acclaimed author, activist and editor of the Pan-African News Wire, Abayomi Azikiwe, about ongoing and recent US backed coups, regime change operations and other US and Western imperialist and colonial meddling across the continent of Africa.
To view this discussion in its entirety just go to the following URL: Abayomi Azikiwe discusses US backed coups, regime change, and other imperialist meddling in African - YouTube
Azikiwe responds to a myriad of questions about the situation on the African continent. He presents his views on the recent military interventions in West Africa. Also, he reviews other issues involving the security situation in the Horn of Africa and other regions.
