Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Dec. 11, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Dec. 11, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode, go to this website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast - Pan-African Journal (podcast) | Listen Notes
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the European Union (EU) announcement that it is launching its own international project to compete with the China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); South African physicians are saying that most cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are of a milder nature; the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed has echoed a long-standing demand for the continent to have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council; and some South Sudanese business leaders have been targeted for sanctions by the United States.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing from the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director General, Dr. John Nkengasong, on the status of the pandemic and vaccination rollouts.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues on the continent and around the world.
