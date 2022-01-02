Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Dec. 19, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Dec. 19, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
This podcast of the full program can be found here: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 12/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the continuing efforts by the Ethiopian government to defend the country against imperialist threats from the United States; Sudanese youth and workers demonstrated in the thousands against the military regime which is consolidating its authority since the coup earlier this year; the World Health Organization (WHO) is still pointing out the vaccine inequality prevailing internationally surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; and the Congo-Brazzaville President Denis Sassou Nguesso has gone into quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.
In the second hour we look again at the issues involving political prisoners in the U.S. in the aftermath of the recent transition of Russell Maroon Shoatz.
This episode focuses on the ongoing struggle to free Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Finally, we review some of the important questions involving Africa and the world.
