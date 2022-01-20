Sudanese Should “Carefully” Mull over Need to Amend Constitutional Declaration, Says Western Imperialist Allies
January 19, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Friends of Sudan group encouraged the Sudanese parties to “carefully consider” if they need to amend the constitutional declaration and the Juba peace agreement.
The pro-democracy political coalition in Sudan, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) say they could no longer resume the partnership with the military component as established in 2019 and called for a new constitutional declaration in which the transitional authority will be entirely civilian.
Also, the military component and their allied National Charter group call to amend the constitutional declaration to include political groups that would potentially join their side in the transitional legislative council.
The Friend Sudan on Wednesday issued a statement after a meeting held in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss the military takeover in Sudan, ways to settle the current political crisis and stop the bloody crackdown on protesters.
The group reaffirmed its support for the UN-facilitated process and urged the Sudanese stakeholders to engage in good faith and re-establish public trust in the inevitable transition to democracy.
“We encourage Sudanese stakeholders to consider carefully whether to amend the Constitutional Declaration and the Juba Peace Agreement, the current basis for the transition, as a way forward,” stressed the statement.
Also, the group urged to set a timeframe for the process which should quickly terminate with the formation of a civilian-led government that will prepare for democratic elections.
The FFC on Wednesday evening met with U.S. َAssitant Secretary for Africa, Phee Molly to discuss the way out for the political stalemate in Sudan.
Following the meeting, the FFC said they briefed the visiting U.S. official about their position which should lead to democratic rule in Sudan.
The FFC further said they would meet Molly again before she leaves Khartoum for further discussions.
The Friend of Sudan further pointed to the important role that the regional organizations including the African Union, IGAD and the Arab League can play in support of the UNITAMS efforts to end the crisis.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment