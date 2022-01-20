Sudan’s Burhan Forms Caretaker Government
January 19, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan Commander in Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces Wednesday tasked ministerial undersecretaries with the duties of ministers within the framework of a caretaker government.
The Sudan News Agency, SUNA, in a separate report, added that al-Burhan tasked the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Osman Hussein with the duties of the Prime Minister
These decision aims to prepare for holding elections in the country, said the official agency.
The National Charter group which is allied with the military component recently called in several statements to form a caretaker government.
Al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” held a meeting with the undersecretaries to brief them on the situation in Sudan and his efforts to settle the ongoing crisis, said the agency.
“The meeting agreed on the need to work hard to get the country out of the current unfortunate situation and to restore the state sovereignty until the power handover to an elected government through fair elections,” said Nasr al-Din Ahmed Mohamed, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information.
Former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned on January 2, after his failure to stop the bloody repression of protesters and to form a new cabinet.
Mohamed said the council of ministers chaired by Hussein approved the 2022 budget.
He added that the budget covers the areas of peace, security, foreign relations and democratic transition.
(ST)
