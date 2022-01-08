Sudan’s Burhan, UN Guterres Discuss Ways to Settle Political Unrest
January 7, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – United Nations Secretary-General spoke Friday with the head of the Sovereign Council about the ongoing efforts to end the political rift that sparked in Sudan after the military coup.
The Sudanese presidency said that Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan briefed Antonio Guterres about the efforts made by the “transition’s partners” to move the country towards democratic transformation and good governance.
Al-Burhan and Guterres “stressed the need to establish the remaining transitional institutions and speed up the formation of a civilian government to “achieve the goals of the glorious December revolution of freedom, peace and justice,” further said the statement.
The UN spokesperson did not issue a statement on the telephone call.
“The Secretary‑General continues to be on the phone. He made a number of phone calls to high‑level people today in Sudan. We may have more of a statement later today, this afternoon,” said Stéphane Dujarric on Friday.
Speaking after the bloody violence against protesters on Thursday, Dujarric said that the head of the UN mission in Sudan Volker Perthes continues to discuss the situation with a number of stakeholders in Khartoum.
He added that the United Nations is concerned by the situation and that the security forces should allow peaceful protests.
“We, again, urge restraint from the security forces,” he emphasized.
Security Council to meet over Sudan
The troubled situation in Sudan will be discussed by the security council next Wednesday, as the security forces continue to kill peaceful protesters.
According to the AFP, a closed-door discussion was requested by the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania.
60 people were shot dead by the security forces in Sudan after the military takeover and hundreds were injured.
(ST)
