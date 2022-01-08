UNITAMS Launches Intra-Sudanese Dialogue to Resolve Ongoing Political Crisis
January 8, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Head of the UN mission to support transition in Sudan known as UNITAMS Saturday announced the launch of a process to facilitate inclusive dialogue between the Sudanese stakeholders to end the political crisis that culminated in the coup d’état la October.
“Mr Volker Perthes, in consultation with Sudanese and international partners, is formally launching an UN-facilitated intra-Sudanese political process,” said the mission in a statement released on Saturday.
The process “is aimed at supporting Sudanese stakeholders in agreeing on a way out of the current political crisis and agree on a sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace,” further reads the statement.
Sudan had rejected a Troika-EU proposal to hold internationally facilitated dialogue to agree on the appointment of a civilian prime minister, timelines and processes for the other transitional tasks – including establishing the legislative council, judicial authorities, accountability and elections mechanisms.
However, Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Hemetti and the Council Member Shems al-Din Kabbashi confirmed to Molly Phee U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs that they finally decided to accept the idea.
Following what, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the holding of the Sudanese-led with Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Perthes said that the process will be inclusive with the participation of the political parties, civil society, women’s groups, and resistance committees and armed groups.
“Women played a central role in the revolution and the transition. Their full, meaningful and equal participation going forward will be critical,” he underscored.
However, no date has yet been announced.
Cautious welcomes
The Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) cautiously welcomed the process saying they have not yet received any details about the UNITAMS facilitated initiative.
“The FFC have not yet received any details about the UNITAMS’s initiative. They confirm they will study it as soon as they formally receive it and will announce their position to public opinion in due course”.
The coalition further said that UNITAMS’s handling of the status quo must be in accordance with Security Council resolutions supporting the transition, progress towards democratic governance, and peace as well as the protection and promotion of human rights.
Quad hails
The Quad countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America welcome the announcement of the UNITMAS facilitated dialogue to settle the Sudanese crisis.
“We strongly support this UN-facilitated, Sudanese-led dialogue initiative. We urge all Sudanese political actors to seize this opportunity to restore the country’s transition to civilian democracy, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration,” stressed the statement.
