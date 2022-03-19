Chinese Diplomat Slams Washington’s Attempts to Threaten Beijing over Ukraine
Beijing has taken "an objective and fair position" and "will be guided by its own independent judgements", Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said
BEIJING, March 18. /TASS/. The attempts by the United States to put pressure on China over Ukraine are irresponsible and useless as they cannot change Beijing’s position, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday.
"The United States is trying to slander China and put pressure on us, which is extremely irresponsible and will in no way help resolve the issue. We are against it and we simply cannot accept the US position," he pointed out in response to a Western reporter’s question as to what Beijing would do in terms of interaction with Russia given the risk of falling under US sanctions over Ukraine.
Beijing has taken "an objective and fair position" and "will be guided by its own independent judgements." Zhao Lijian noted that China respected the concerns of each of the parties involved in the complicated situation in Ukraine. "We support all efforts that can help overcome the crisis," the Chinese diplomat emphasized.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced earlier that US President Joe Biden would warn Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday that Beijing would be held accountable if it moved to support Moscow in the Ukraine situation.
